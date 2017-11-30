Mumbai: Jet, Air France-KLM enter into enhanced cooperation deal

Mumbai: Jet Airways on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Air France-KLM to enhance cooperation and combine their networks between Europe and India.

According to the airline, the “Enhanced Cooperation Agreement” will lead to an increase in capacity between Paris, Amsterdam and India and offer a seamless travel experience between the networks of Jet Airways, Air France and KLM. “This agreement will complement the Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines’ transatlantic partnership between Europe and North America, offering access to over 200 destinations in North America, establishing a global cooperation connecting the three continents,” the airline said in a statement.

“In addition to the airlines’ enhanced cooperation agreement, Air France KLM Cargo and Jet Airways Cargo have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to strengthen their cooperation in the cargo sector.”

The airline pointed out that for the 2017-18 winter season, Air France, KLM and Jet Airways operate 64 weekly flights between the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol hubs and four destinations in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“From Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Air France and Jet Airways operate 33 weekly frequencies to Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai and Chennai. From Amsterdam-Schiphol, Jet Airways and KLM operate 31 weekly frequencies to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru,” the statement said.

In 2016, the three airlines had entered into an extensive code-share agreement for connections between Europe and North America through Jet Airways’ hubs.