Mumbai: It was pure nightmare when the Savitri bridge collapsed

Mumbai: The colonial-era Mumbai-Goa bridge on Savitri river collapsed in the wee hours of August 3 claiming over three-dozen lives; as two state-run buses carrying at least 22 passengers plunged into the river that swelled after heavy downpour in the hilly Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Apart from these two Mumbai-bound ST buses, around 9 private vehicles were also plunged in the river after the bridge, constructed in 1940s, got buffeted in the heavy rain.

Search and rescue operation were jointly carried out by NDRF, Defence, Coast Guard as well as local administration.

Many bodies were fished out in highly decomposed conditions yet many believed to have been washed away in the strong current of river.

The state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspected the rescue operation, interacted with the officers and announced enquiry into the matter on August 3.

Indian Navy found the first large wreckage of one of the buses that went missing following major catastrophe on August 11 and the wreckage of second state transport bus was found on August 13.

In connection with the tragic incident, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Bombay High Court on August 8 seeking action against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Maharashtra government officials.

Two highly decomposed bodies were found on August 20, suspected to be those of Mahad bridge collapse incident victims, have been found at Velas beach in Ratnagiri district, nearly 60 km away from the mishap site.

Timeline

August 3: Colonial-era Mumbai-Goa bridge on Savitri river collapsed. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspected the rescue operation and ordered judicial probe.

August 8: PIL was filed in Bombay HC against NHAI and Maharashtra government officials.

August 11: First wreckage of ST bus was found.

August 13: Second wreckage of ST bus was found.

August 20: The highly decomposed bodies were found in Ratnagiri.