Mumbai: IT professional held for rape

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested Roysten Victor Edward Saldanha, a 41-year-old employee of a leading Information Technology company, from Pune in connection with a rape case registered last week. The rape case was registered at Samata Nagar police station last week and Saldanha was absconding ever since.

“We had formed various teams to trace the accused who had left Mumbai after he learnt that rape case has been registered against him. We had kept his cell phone on surveillance and through mobile tower location he was arrested in Pune and has been brought to Mumbai,” said an officer from Samata Nagar police station.

Saldanha had raped a 21-year-old girl on the pretext of getting her a job in his company. On last Tuesday, the accused took her to his house where he raped her. After coming back to her home, the victim narrated the incident to her mother who reached Samata Nagar police station where rape case was registered.

The victim was sent to a government-run hospital for her medical examinations. The accused is known to the victim and they were in touch with each other for the last one year.