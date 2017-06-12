Mumbai: It’s time to get your umbrellas out as Mumbai is likely to receive some heavy showers in the next couple of days.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology K. S. Hosalikar said, “We are expecting heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours.”

The city has been receiving light showers over the last few days. Low-lying areas like Sion, Powai, Matunga, Seepz, Kurla and Mumbai Central were slightly affected because of water-logging. The traffic was hit in some parts of the city.

Last week, the IMD had upgraded its initial monsoon forecast from 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) to 98%. The monsoon reached Kerala on May 30, two days ahead of its normal schedule.

The BMC went about preparing Mumbai’s roads for the upcoming monsoons much in advance this year, even categorising roads by priority and flooding and making repair timelines around them. Each year, the city faces chronic waterlogging and brutal traffic jams due to potholes, broken roads, uneven paver blocks, and garbage and gutters overflowing.

India Meteorological Department Director-General K. J. Ramesh said the monsoon is in an “active phase” and has reached Mahabaleshwar and several parts of the Konkan region, apart from Bijapur district in north Karnataka.

“There is also a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and this will take the monsoon to several parts of West Bengal.

“The coming week will be very good for the advance of monsoon on the western side and east India,” Ramesh said.

However, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most part of the country during the next 24 hours.