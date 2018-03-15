Mumbai is likely to receive light rainfall for next three days; this is why

Even though the monsoon season is over, Mumbai is likely to receive light rainfall for next three days, predicted MET department. According to a report in Indian Express, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its seven-day forecast, has predicted that Mumbai will have a cloudy sky with light rain and there could be thundershowers in some part from Thursday to Saturday. Even the temperatures are likely to dip over the weekend with the maximum temperature dipping to 32 degrees and minimum temperature to 23 degrees.

“There is a depression over South West Bay of Bengal and this will be moving westward and entering the Arabian Sea. This will bring moisture to the state,” Ajay Kumar said to Indian Express , scientist, IMD. According to the IMD, rainfall is expected only in the south Konkan region on the first day, followed by two days of isolated rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra.

“A confluence zone is expected to form over the central parts as dry winds from North-West are merging with the winds coming from the Bay of Bengal. Thus, states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra may witness some rain and thunderstorm activity. Mumbai may also see some rains during the next 24 hours,” Skymet weather predicted.