Mumbai is going to sizzle in a day or two!

Mumbai/Pune: Get ready for some really hot days ahead! While Mumbai is likely to sizzle at 38°C from Wednesday, Pune will be a degree higher at 39°C.

On Monday, Mumbai’s maximum temperature was 34°C. Bhira in Raigad district was the hottest in the state at 44.5°C. “Mumbai is all set to see a rise in temperature in the next two to three days. There will be discomfort as the maximum temperature will be around 38°C,” an official of Indian Meteorological Department said.

Pune IMD senior scientist K A Nandankar said, “Last week, the state had witnessed a rise in temperature by 2 to 3°C because of an anticyclone over Rajasthan and Gujarat”. A heat wave in the state a couple of weeks ago had claimed five lives.

Nandankar cautioned that high temperatures across the state will stay. “With summer approaching, there will be a rise in temperature. The worst hit will be Marathwada and Vidarbha as both the regions have crossed the 40°C mark. This time, the temperatures are likely to hover around 44-45°C,” he said.

The IMD official added that central Maharashtra will also see a rise in mercury this year. Skymet officials said with the onset of summer, the change in wind direction has also added to rise in temperatures.

“Currently, the winds are blowing in Northern and North-Eastern direction which is causing the temperatures to rise,” said Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist at Skymet Weather.

The officials said the temperatures are likely to fall in the next six days after the winds change their direction. “The temperatures will fall only after the westerly winds blow in from the Arabian sea,” an official said.