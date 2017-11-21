Mumbai: International board syllabus in BMC schools

Mumbai: For the first time, students may have an opportunity to study the curriculum of international boards for free in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools. Various private companies, foundations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are being appointed to take over 35 BMC schools which were shut since the last two years. Students will be provided with all the basic necessities by the BMC from Balwadi to Class 10.

The civic body proposes to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 10 years with various organisations and private firms to manage these non-functional schools. These schools will not have any kind of fees or donations. Also, the private firms or organisations will have the right to choose a particular board like Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), or even international boards like International Baccalaureate (IB) or International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) or any other board.

These schools will belong to the BMC but will be managed by these organisations. Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer of the BMC, said, “These schools catering from Balwadi to Class 10 will remain under us but will be run by some organisation. We will furnish all the facilities which we provide in civic-run schools like the 27 items given to children. Also, the infrastructure will be managed by us but the organisation can take a call on academics.”

These schools will have a principal and a caretaker appointed by BMC while teachers and the non-teaching staff will be appointed by the organisations. Salaries of all the staff will be managed by these organisations. “We will open the proposal for various firms. Any private firm can tie-up with an NGO or a voluntary organisation on CSR basis and then approach us to take over a particular school,” Palkar added.

The education committee of the civic body has made few suggestions in this proposal to educate students who are from economically weak backgrounds. Shubhada Gudekar, Chairman of the Education Committee, said, “We want to provide an opportunity for our children to study international boards for free as the boards are way too expensive. Our students are mostly from weak financial backgrounds so we want to give them a platform to opt for these boards.”