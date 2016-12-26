Mumbai: Inter-collegiate event held

Mumbai: The Shri MD Shah Mahila College of Arts and Commerce, Malad, recently organised an inter-collegiate cultural event, which had participants from several colleges across the city.

The event, known as Melange 2, was organised by the mass media department of the college. It had various creative events like the RJ Hunt, AdMad show, short films and reporting. There were also various entertainment programmes like dance shows and fashion events.

President of the Janseva Samiti, Mohanbhai Patel, encouraged the students by saying that the events organised by them will make them self reliant. “In this age of competition, it is important that the students must do their best at work and stand on their own feet,” he said.

The chief guest on the occasion was well-known actor Sushant Singh.