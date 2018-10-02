Mumbai: Insult to monk triggers brawl between temple trustees, 4 held

Bhayandar: Just recently “Michhami Dukkadam” – a phrase that Jain community says while seeking for forgiveness – was trending on social media platforms, however in Bhayandar, the former and present trustees of a Jain temple located on the 90-feet road almost came to blows on Sunday night.

Four people have been arrested in this context, said the police which desperately tried to tone down the matter owing to precautions towards communal ramifications. A volley of abuses allegedly hurled on the Jain monks by some of the members owing their support to the former trustees is said to be the reason which triggered the late night brawl between the two factions.

Tension prevailed in the region after a large number of people led local legislator Narendra Mehta, gathered outside the police station to register their protest and to demand action against those who had caused an insult to the highly revered saints. While nine people have been booked under the relevant sections of IPC, the Bhayandar police have managed to arrest four of them. The dispute between the present and former trustees is already pending before the charity commissioner, police said.