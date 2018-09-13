Mumbai: Inspector releases a song ‘Police Dada’

Mumbai: After making 15 documentary films promoting public awareness, police inspector Rajendra Kane (50) has released a new song called ‘Police Dada’, showing the efforts put in by the cops to keep the city safe. Kane, famous for his investigation into actor Salman Khan’s 2002 hit-and-run case and currently the Police Inspector at Vile Parle police station, has been backed up by the police department time and again.

Kane arranged for a ‘dhol tasha’ group which would provide a background sound for the song and directed it with a vision to show how the policemen work day in and day out, especially on festivals. How the police were fondly called as ‘Dada’ and do the duty given to them by our beloved Ganpati Bappa.

The teaser of the song released by Kane shows the police bowing in front of the Bappa, while Bappa is dressed just like them, a policeman. Kane wanted to release the album in time for Ganpati. “I decided to release the song a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, where I seek blessings from Bappa. It is my attempt to reach the masses through the music medium after I got good response through the cinema medium. I hope I was able to do justice to the department with the song.”

There are a total of 6455 Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals this year. 155414 household Ganpatis are registered this year while 11813 idols of Lord Gauri will be immersed this year. There are a total of 162 immersion points. “There is no specific alert for the city. The Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner of Police, law and order took a review of the security arrangements on Tuesday. Flying objects and flying lanterns have been prohibited, “added Shinge.