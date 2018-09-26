Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Innovative ideas attracted devotees in some mandals

Mumbai: Innovative ideas attracted devotees in some mandals

— By Akash Sakaria | Sep 26, 2018 09:41 am
Mumbai: While Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which originated in Mumbai, is known for its cultural heritage and all faiths coming together, it is also known for its unique themes Ganesh mandals showcase every year. These themes need not necessarily give out social messages to people, these are made for its sheer ingenuity, either with the idol or with the decoration that attract devotees to their pandals.

One such mandal in Malad had Ganpati idol entirely made with banana wafers, and the reason they decided to make was equally unique. “We wanted to pay homage to Kerala flood victims and we thought there is no better tribute than making Bappa of a snack which is so close to our hearts. We had not decided till the floods hit Kerala; until then we were just going to get a usual idol,” said Akshay Parab, one of the members of the Malad mandal. He added it took around 200 kilos of yellow banana wafers and 20 days to make the idol.


