Mumbai: Infra panel approves projects worth over Rs 5000 crore

The Maharashtra government over the weekend passed four major infrastructure projects worth Rs 5200 crore. The state government’s cabinet sub-committee gave approval to pending works of four major infrastructure projects which will include the Thane-Ghodbunder elevated road, a third bridge on Sion-Panvel highway, widening and elevated road on Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shilphata highway, and augmentation of the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

An official on the panel told Asian Age, “The road will be constructed on design-finance-build-operate-transfer basis and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will be the nodal agency to carry out the project.”

According to a report in Asian Age, to decongest the traffic between Thane and Ghodbunder, a 4.4 km elevate road will be constructed, which will cost around Rs 667.37 crore. The Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shilphata highway will connect Kalyan with Mumbai-Pune Highway at Shilphata and the Mumbai-Nashik Highway at Bhiwandi, and will cost around Rs 389.63 crore. The committee has also chalked out policy for toll for this highway, which will be applicable till 2036. The state government is in planning mode to build a new township in Kalyan.

To have better connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the committee has planned to build a third bridge on Thane creek, which will cost around Rs 775 crore. The committee has also approved augmentation of Mumbai-Pune Expressway which will convert current 10 lane to 14 lane highway, this project will cost around Rs 3,400 crore. This project will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 20 minutes.