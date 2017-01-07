Mumbai: Indu Mill land gets reserved

Mumbai : BJP-led Maharashtra government on Friday paved the way for the construction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial by changing the reservation of the Indu Mills land here where it is going to be built.

The development comes ahead of civic polls in Mumbai which are expected to be held next month.

Urban Development Department issued a notification, stating that 2.03 hectares out of 4.84 hectares land at Indu Mills at Dadar has been deleted from `special industrial zone’ and instead included in the surrounding residential zone and reserved for “grand memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid foundation stone for the memorial in 2015, but the project didn’t make much progress after that.

The memorial would be spread over 4.84 hectares, of which 2.03 hectares come under coastal regulatory zone (CRZ). The Centre recently gave environmental clearances for the project.