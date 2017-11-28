Mumbai: Indrani using media, misleading the court, claims Peter Mukherjea

Mumbai: Former media baron Peter Mukherjea on Monday blamed Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, of misleading the court and using media to create prejudice against him. He urged the special court to direct Indrani to file a fresh application seeking his Call Data Records (CDRs) on legal grounds.

Peter, through his lawyer Shrikant Shivde, was arguing on an application moved by Indrani, accusing Peter of playing a role in Sheena’s disappearance. He said, “She is using the media to create an adverse publicity. She is doing so to create prejudice against me. She is also misleading the court.”

“She is creating a wrong perception by playing a victim card. She is making desperate attempts to distort the trial,” Shivade added. Shivde argued that if Indrani had a strong reason to believe it (that Peter has any role in Sheena’s disappearance), she should have said it to the police during investigation.

In response to Indrani’s contentions in her plea seeking Peter’s CDRs, Shivade said, “There is no connection between her application and the reasons she has cited for the CDR. I think she should file a fresh plea on legal grounds and the same must be then decided on its merits.”

“The allegations levelled by her against my client are contradictory to the prosecution’s case. We will prove this during the trial,” Shivade added. “She is drawing a further strategy to distort the trial,” he said and added that the application moved by Indrani was exculpatory i.e. evidence favourab le to the defendant in a criminal trial that exonerates or tends to exonerate the defendant of guilt.

Shivde argued that the court may reject Indrani’s application and ask her lawyers to file a proper application by providing the ground. The special judge has now posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, wherein he would hear the submissions of Indrani’s advocate. The judge would also hear the CBI’s say on this issue on Tuesday itself.

It may be recalled that all these submissions were made in response to Indrani’s plea seeking Peter’s CDR. She had accused him of having conspired along with driver Shyamvar Rai to disappear her twenty-three-year-old daughter – Sheena Bora.