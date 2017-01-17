Mumbai: Indrani Mukherjea calls for divorce from Peter Mukherjea

Indrani Mukherjea, accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, told a Mumbai court that she wanted to divorce husband and co-accused Peter Mukherjea.

The Mukherjeas were married in 2002; it was the second marriage for both. In 2015, Indrani Mukherjea was arrested after her former driver confessed that he had killed Sheena Bora. At that time, Indrani Mukherjea had told her friends and family that Sheena, whom she presented as her younger sister had moved to US to study and then work. A special judge states that it is her personal matter and informed her that she did not require the permission of the court.

Earlier the same day, court framed charges against the Mukherjeas and another co-accused, Indrani Mukherjea’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna for criminal conspiracy, murder and destruction of evidence, with other charges. In addition, Indrani and Sanjeev were also charged for attempting to murder, her son, Mekahil Bora.

Indrani Mukherjea’s daughter Sheena was murdered on 24 April, 2012 and her body was burnt and disposed in a forest in Raigad district in Maharashtra next day. Sheena Bora was a previous relationship and engaged to Peter Mukherjea’s son, Rahul Mukherjea. Driver Shyamvar Rai, who was also accused in the case has now turned approver.