Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea’s driver gives vague replies during deposition

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea on Friday continued to cross-examine her former driver and co-accused Shyamvar Rai, who has turned into an approver in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Rai, who is deposing against Indrani, Peter and Sanjeev Khanna, revealed that after Sheena’s murder, his boss (Indrani) had called him a few times till the day of his arrest. He informed the special court that that Indrani had called him a few times and the last that they spoke was somewhere in 2012, when she had asked him to take his salary.

Apart from this, Rai also disclosed that he had two cell phone numbers however, he was unable to specify which one he used to contact Indrani to plan Sheena’s murder. He gave vague answers to questions wherein he was asked if he had ever made calls to Indrani post to the incident. Also, questions, like where he had saved Indrani’s contact number, and what he spoke over phone got vague responses from Rai.

Interestingly, Rai disclosed that he was not familiar with Skype and how to use or operate the software. He also revealed that he did not know the user id of Indrani and that he was not aware as to how to make or accept calls on Skype. Rai’s cross examination would be continued on Saturday.