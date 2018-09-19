Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea getting divorce, plush assets

Mumbai: Immediately after registering for divorce from his second wife – Indrani — former media baron Peter Mukerjea, when questioned about his plans, exuded optimism, saying, “I am looking handsome and my life is just about to start.”

His words clearly indicate that ending the 16-year-long relationship will have no impact on him. He is currently facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case. Peter made this statement with his hands in his jeans pockets, standing outside the Family Court, Bandra, just minutes after he filed for divorce by ‘mutual consent’ from wife Indrani.

The now-estranged couple were produced before the Family Court on Tuesday amid heavy police protection as they were escorted from the jails they are currently lodged in the Sheena Bora murder case. Peter is giving away a huge share of his property to Indrani. He has consented to handing over his house in the United Kingdom and Spain. He has also agreed to hand over jewellery, watches and idols of God and paintings of Gautam Buddha, furniture and crockery. The list goes on.

Apart from these items, the couple has agreed to ‘equally’ divide the flats in Mumbai. They are yet to finalise the transfer of financial assets. According to advocate Edith Dey, representing Indrani, the Mukerjeas have been given six months to implement all the terms they have consented to. “The divorce proceedings will be completed by March 25, 2019, and the couple will then be legally separated. The court has granted six months’ time to them to ensure that they implement their consent terms in letter and spirit,” Dey said.