Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea again seeks bail, cites 'neurological complication'

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea again seeks bail, cites ‘neurological complication’

— By PTI | Oct 03, 2018 09:10 pm
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, filed yet another bail application in a court here Wednesday on health grounds. She told special CBI judge J C Jagdale that she wanted to argue her bail plea in person. “I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in the circumstances of my health condition,” she said.

Last month the court had rejected her bail application, filed on medical grounds. The court had said that her claims of ill-health were exaggerated. In the fresh plea, Indrani said her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a “new neurological complication in the brain”. She was experiencing severe headaches and frequent black-outs, she claimed.

Indrani, who is lodged in Byculla Jail here, had been rushed to the hospital twice last week after she complained of headache and double vision. Meanwhile, Shubhodoy Mukherjee, senior vice-president of Mumbai Metro One, where the victim Sheena Bora was working, deposed before the CBI court during the trial Wednesday.


Sheena, who worked under him as an assistant human resource manager, was “very hard-working” and “sincere”, he said. “She had come to work on that day (April 24, 2012, the day she was allegedly killed). She asked me for a half-day leave for personal work and left office about 3.30 PM,” he said. “Thereafter, I received a message from her asking for two days’ leave, to which I replied OK. But she never reported back to work,” Mukherjee said.

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others. Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver were arrested for the alleged killing in August 2015. Her current husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. According to the CBI, financial dispute was one of the main reasons for the alleged murder.

