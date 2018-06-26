Mumbai: Indrani files divorce papers against husband Peter Mukherjea

Mumbai: The Sheena Bora murder case has as many turns and twirls as in a meandering road. Court room 51 of Mumbai City Sessions Court has seen Indrani go from aggressive to demure. Now, she has even filed divorce papers against her second husband, Peter Mukherjea. From not being on talking terms, to being a bundle of nerves, Indrani on Monday was a different person — full of mirth and fun.

As the love-hate triangle plays itself out in the court, the three prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case — Indrani, Peter and Sanjeev Khanna — keep springing surprises. The sparring couple were twinning in pure white, giving rise to speculation that peace is at hand. Indrani was seated between ex-hubbies Sanjeev Khanna and Peter.

But, instead of being under pressure in the ongoing trial, while the witness Police Sub Inspector Nitin Alakhnure was being examined, the trio were seen munching food as though they were in a theatre having popcorn and watching a thriller. The prime accused were seen having a gala time, exchanging smiles, although Peter merely muttered under his breath and listened to the intelligent exchanges between Indrani and Sanjeev. Indrani, dressed in a white salwar kameez, was the one doing most of the chatting with ex-hubby Sanjeev.