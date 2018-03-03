Mumbai: Indian coast guard rescues severely injured SL fisherman

Mumbai: On receiving a request from Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Colombo, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai on February 27, assisted an injured fisherman on board Sri Lankan fishing vessel, which was at 100 Nautical Mile west of Suheli Par Island.

The boat bearing registration number IMUL-A-0507-CHW had left Sri Lanka on 14 Feb 18 with 5 crew for carrying out fishing. One of the crew Shri Malwatta Pathirannehalage Sunil Shantha aged about 47 years had suffered deep cut injury on his neck. Further, MRCC Colombo intimated that the patient is stable and fishing boat was heading towards Colombo , Further, evacuation of the patient is being planned by Sri Lankan Naval Ship on 28 Feb 18. On 01 Mar 18, at about 10 AM the Director General Operations of Sri Lanka Navy intimated that condition of the injured fisherman was not stable and the fishing boat was 98 Nautical Mile from Chenyakara light house.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Samar which was on a separate operational mission in the Lakshadweep area and was approximately 174 Nautical Mile away from the fishing vessel was diverted to reach the Sri Lankan fishing vessel at the earliest to render medical aid. Indian Coast Guard Ship Samar located the Sri Lankan fishing vessel at 9 PM on 01 Mar 18 and the medical team onboard Coast Guard ship administered necessary first aid to the injured fisherman. The injury was a 8 CM long and 1.5 CM deep cut at back of head.

Considering the critically of the injured fisherman, he was taken onboard Coast Guard ship Samar and stitching/ scalp suturing of the wound under local anesthesia was undertaken by the Medical Officer.