Mumbai: Indian army begins construction work on new foot overbridge at Ambivali station
Mumbai: The Indian army has expedited the work of constructing a new foot overbridge (FOB) at Ambivali station on the central line from Wednesday onwards. The preliminary work of clearing the obstructions has begun in order to construct a new bridge.
On Wednesday, the demolition work for a new platform shelter (sheds) was initiated in order to create space for constructing a bridge at the Titwala-end of the station. The piers would be erected by next week for constructing a new bridge at the station. “There is no FOB connecting the Titwala-end of platform number one and two of Ambivali station. At present, there is only a single bridge at Kalyan-end of the station. This new bridge will serve as a convenience to the commuters,” said a central railway official.
The total project cost of constructing this bridge is estimated at Rs 2.7 crore. The plan is to construct a 3.7-metres-wide bridge that would connect the end of two platforms. The design of the bridge has been submitted the army and a final approval is yet to the provided by the Commissioner of Railway safety (CRS). “The construction work would begin once the CRS gives a go ahead on the design work. The bridge would be ready for public use by January 31,2018,” said a central railway official.
The construction of a new bridge at Ambivali station would help in avoiding trespassing by commuters from the Titwala-end of the station. Today, the commuters are seen trespassing on the railway tracks after alighting at the Titwala-end of platform number one and two.
“Commuters’ lives are at risk as many are seen trespassing the railway tracks during peak hours when there is over crowding on the platform. The construction of a new bridge is the need of the hour,” said Prathamesh Jhadhav, a daily commuter at Ambivali station.
At least three new foot overbridge (FOB) will be constructed by the army at the Elphinstone Road station, Currey Road and Ambivali station. Since September onwards, a team comprising of Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) from Indian Army, western and central railway have been assessing and working out for building bridges at railway stations at the earliest.