Mumbai: Incessant rains delay trains on all rail lines

Mumbai: The continuous rainfall also delayed the local train services on the central line on Tuesday. The local trains were delayed by at least 20 minutes on all three railway tracks. “During the morning peak hours, the local trains were delayed by 20 minutes and two local trains were cancelled in the morning. There was no waterlogging reported on the railway tracks despite continuous rainfall,” said a central railway official.

On the central and western railway, more than 250 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Maharashtra State Security Force (MSSF) Personnel were deployed at railway stations and railway yards for crowd management. Commuters were seen guided by MSSF on the foot overbridges and platforms in order to avoid overcrowding.

“Special announcements for crowd management were also regulated on both the lines,” said a senior RPF official. The local trains on the western line were running on time despite continuous rainfall. The heavy rains also affected the traffic on the Western Express Highway and the traffic was moving slowly in the morning.