Mumbai: In-laws may have led to woman’s death

Mumbai : A 21 year old woman was found dead in her house under mysterious circumstances, the Tilak Nagar police too suspect that she was facing harassment from her in laws.

The woman, Priyanka Gupta was married to Sonu Gupta in 2014 and they were staying at Chembur and they also have a son. The husband was a vendor and used to sell his wares outside Marine Lines station.

On Thursday afternoon, the woman called her husband and told him that she had an argument with her mother in law over an issue. She asked the husband to come home immediately and sort out the issue between them.

However, the husband said that he was busy and he would be able to return home only late in the evening.

An hour later, he got a message from his sister that Priyanka had locked herself in her room and was not answering. A while later the sister-in-law called Sonu again to inform him that Priyanka was found hanging in her room. She was taken to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

An officer from Tilak Nagar police station said that the woman’s parents are expected to come down from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh by Saturday morning. “Only after they arrive, we will be able to get a clearer picture on whether she had complained to them,” he said. Also, the autopsy examination would be conducted only after they arrive in Mumbai so there is no room for any doubt.