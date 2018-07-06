Mumbai: In first-of-its-kind, 9-month-old baby becomes youngest liver recipient in western India

Mumbai: In the first-of-its-kind liver transplant surgery, a nine-month-old baby received a second lease of life from his mother, when she donated at least 25 per cent of her liver to him. The infant became the youngest organ recipient in Western India after a liver transplant surgery was conducted at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai on June 14. The doctors said the condition of the child is stable.

Parents of Kavya Vivek Raut said he was born in August 2017, but with a congenital liver defect — biliary atresia – a condition in which bile ducts that carry bile from the liver to the intestine are blocked or have developed abnormally. “Since birth Kavya’s bowel movements were white in colour and there was fluid in his navel. When Kavya was two months old, the doctor said a liver transplant was needed as Kavya’s health was deteriorating.

Later, he underwent surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai, but the procedure was unsuccessful and it led to liver cirrhosis,” said Nisha Raut, Kayva’s mother. The baby stopped growing, with his weight remaining stagnant at 5.6 kg and developed other health issues such as deep jaundice. “Later, when they took the child to Wockhardt Hospital, the doctors decided on a liver transplant and Nisha decided to donate a portion of her liver,” said Vivek Raut, Kavya’s father.

Dr Lalit Verma, consultant paediatric hepatologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said they started treating Kavya when he was just six months old. He had already developed cirrhosis of liver by then. “We tried very hard to stabilize him and enable him to gain weight. But he ended up with infections and the only recourse was a timely transplant,” he said.

Dr Anurag Shrimal, consultant, abdominal organ transplantation, HPB surgeon, said, “Normally, a nine-month old child weighs around 10 kg, whereas Kavya weighed only 5.6 kg; so it was a challenge to perform the surgery, which lasted for 14 hours. Liver transplantation in children weighing less than 10 kg is technically very challenging.”