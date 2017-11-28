Mumbai: Illegal structure lands Shiv Sena corporator Kamlesh Bhoir in trouble

Bhayandar: Less than four months after getting elected as a corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municpal Corporation (MBMC), Shiv Sena corporator Kamlesh Bhoir has landed in trouble for his alleged involvement in the illegal construction of a three-storied building in Mira village.

A demolition squad pulled down the structure which came crashing down like a pack of cards without much efforts of the JCB operator, thus exposing the poor quality of material used for the illegal construction. Interestingly, the civic administration had slapped showcause notices in this context to Bhoir giving him seven days to furnish land related documents and other papers related to the said construction.

However, MBMC’s subsequent demolition action has made it clear that the structure had illegally come up without any permission from the civic body. Consequently, the threat of disqualification looms large over the Shiv Sena corporator whose membership can be scrapped as per sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act.

Under the MMC Act , if a corporator, his/her spouse or dependent builds any illegal structure and has directly or indirectly been responsible for it can be disqualified. Refuting his involvement in any type of illegal construction activity, Bhoir, has maintained that he had nothing to do with the structure which stands on a piece of land belonging to his father who had initiated the construction but had passed away in June this year leaving behind his mother and three siblings as his legal heirs.

“Sending notices to me itself is unjustified in the first place. However, I have already responded and clarified my stand to the notices but the civic administration has failed to revert back despite reminders.” claimed Bhoir. Several people, including social crusader Mukesh Mehta, had registered complaints against the illegal structure which was causing a great amount of inconvenience to local residents. Interestingly, Kamlesh Bhoir’s brother-Raju Bhoir and sister-in-law Bhavna Raju Bhoir are also Shiv Sena corporators in the MBMC.