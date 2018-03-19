Mumbai: Illegal bungalows flourish near Madh Island’s INS Hamla

Mumbai: Mohan Krishnan, the President of National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council , a Non-Governmental Organisation has written a letter to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra complaining against 22 bungalows which have been illegally constructed at Aksa village, Madh Island and Erangel village at Malad (W) within two hundred metres of INS Hamla, Navy base and an Air Force base at Erangel village which not only violate the security of the country but also Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

According to the letter submitted to the DGP by Krishnan on February 7 alleged, “The Air Force base and the INS Hamla, Navy located at Erangel village is of great logistic and of national importance. It is the duty of the authorities to provide necessary protection to these vital installations. It has come to my notice that surrounding the Air Force and Navy base, there are 22 bungalows of big shots which have been constructed against the rules. Most of the bungalows are rented on a monthly and yearly basis for Bollywood shooting with connivance of the municipal authorities.

Most of the owners had moved the courts after demolition order was passed by the BMC and hence the demolition has been stalled. These bungalows can very well be a source of danger and threat to the national security. The bungalows surrounding these installations should be completely demolished. No construction should be allowed in the surroundings of these strategic Navy and Air Force base.”

“It is requested that action should be taken at the earliest in the interest of the nation and the safety and security of the country and the citizens,” stated the letter.

According to Mohan Krishnan, President of the National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council, “I had submitted a letter to the P/ North( Malad), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities complaining about the illegal construction.

However, while the BMC staff with the police force has been bull dozing illegal hutments of slum dwellers in Malad, little action has been taken in this matter which is of national importance. The officials have been bribed. More than a dozen bungalows are located within hundred metres of INS Hamla. Construction of several other bungalow.”

There is a bungalow of one Virendra Choudhary at Madh island, bungalow of one Rolfie Pereira, a retired traffic cop at Patilwadi at Madh island whose bungalow was rebuilt thrice after demolition.

Shubha Yagnik, the mother of Alka Yagnik ,Barkha Roy, sister of Reena Roy and Kamal Keni are some of the bigshots who have built the bungalows at Aksa, Madh and Erangel village. Dayanand Shetty of CID serial fame has built the bungalow adjacent to the residence of Corporator Renuka Dave which is located hundred metres within INS Hamla.

As per the documents available with the Free Press Journal, the BMC had passed the demolition orders for the bungalows but they were rebuilt. Most of the owners had approached the court and stay orders were issued.