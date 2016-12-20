Mumbai: IIT-B ‘s underwater vehicle wins national competition

Mumbai: The autonomous underwater vehicle Mathsya made by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-B) Bombay has bagged the first position in the National Institute of Ocean Technology’s (NIOT) Student Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (SAVe) competition held in Chennai on Wednesday.

A total of 14 teams from across the country, including those from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Madras and NIT-Rourkela participated in the competition.

It is the fifth year that the team of over 25 IITians had been working on the underwater vehicles.

Matsya is the team’s fourth vehicle. While the previous vehicles had been taken directly to AUVSI’s International Robosub Competition held in San Diego, California, this is the first year the IIT-B team participated in a national level NIOT SAVe Competition.

Speaking about the challenges the team faced since it was their debut in the national-level competition, Mittal said, “In this competition, the capabilities of the vehicle are judged.

We had to give attention to the detailing for which we had to do a lot of reprogramming and testing.”

Two features that differentiated Matsya from other vehicles at the competition were – it could listen to the sounds and had a gripper that could grab objects and drop it in a different location, like a robot.

“When a plane crashes, it is the blackbox that emits a sound. Matsya is able to locate the source of a sound from the vehicle,” he said.