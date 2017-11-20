Mumbai: IFFI jury members write to Smriti Irani over ‘Durga’, ‘Nude’ row

Mumbai: Six members of the 13-member jury of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) have written a letter to I and B minister, Smriti Irani, raising concern over the exclusion of two films — ‘S Durga’ and ‘Nude’ — from the Indian Panorama section of the event in Goa.

The IFFI, which opens today, had last week dropped Malayalam film ‘S Durga’, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and Marathi movie ‘Nude’, helmed by Ravi Jadhav from the segment of the 48th edition of the festival.

Through the letter obtained by PTI, the members expressed their distress over the removal of the two films “without any intimation, discussion or recourse to the jury which has the final say according to the Indian Panorama Regulations”. It read the move resulted in the resignation of three jury members, including chairman Sujoy Ghosh. The letter has been signed by six members, namely, Satarupa Sanyal, Sachin Chatte, Suresh Heblikar, Hari Vishwanath, Ruchi Narain and Gopi Desai.

“All our written correspondence to DFF and NDFC in the matter went unheeded and there was no response or acknowledgment of the same,” it said. The members asserted that finding a solution to the issue at hand was necessary as the debate has more “far-reaching implications for the sanctity of the system put into place after years of work by the ministry”.

The jury members requested Irani to start a conversation so that the films which continue to be a part of the Panorama are not forgotten amid the controversy, along with ‘S Durga’ and ‘Nude’ be given a “fair chance to be viewed in the light that jury has wished them to be”.