Mumbai: IDA plays key oral health role on International Women’s Day

Mumbai: On the eve of International Women’s day, the Indian Dental Association conducted dental check up and a programme on oral health for women police. Girish Mahajan, Minister of Medical Education while launching the programme said, “I would request the IDA to lay more emphasis on the oral health of women in the rural areas. The health services for women in the rural areas are still neglected and need to be given priority. The State Government will extend all support in such efforts.”

Amruta Fadnavis, Deputy Vice President, Axis Bank, Deepali Masirkar Assistant Inspector General, were the Guests of honour. The other dignitaries included Dr Reena Kumar- Chairperson, IDA’s Women Dental Council, Dr Vineeta Chugh, Secretary, IDA Women Dental Council, Dr Deepak Makhijani-President (IDA) Head Office and Dr Ashok Dhoble, Hon Secretary General (IDA).

“I am happy that IDA initiated the drive for the oral health care for the women police who have contributed in making Mumbai safe. The government is making lot of efforts through Ayushman scheme, particularly in rural areas,” said Amruta.

Deepali Masirkar, Asst IG, DG Office, Mumbai Police, said this was a good programme. “It is time for women from all walks of life to be their own. Be what you are whether in police force or elsewhere, dream big and work hard,” said Masirkar. On this occasion, IDA has inaugurated the Dental simulation centre and a programme called “Khushi, Giving back one smile at a time powered by IDA & Dentsply Sirona.”