Mumbai: Iconic Strand Book Stall to shut down on February 27

Mumbai: Strand Book Stall, Borabazaar Precinct, Fort, open from 10 am to 6:30 pm. Until February 27 that is. The next Tuesday will be the last day Strand open its shutters with the iconic book store shutting down forever on the ninth death anniversary of its beloved owner TN Shanbagh.

The book stall’s many charms—its year-round discounts, the prompt and able assistance, the mix of bestsellers and rarely stocked titles—couldn’t stand up to the increasing turn to online delivery and digital readers. “Much of the staff left after death of the shop owner and shifted to a neighbouring book store. And many customers were lost due to the technological advances and low-priced footpath stalls,” said Annapa Kini, staff of the store for 23 years.

An onlooker loitering in the precincts of Strand told FPJ he has spend his college days in the shop.”I love reading but I had to soon shifted to Kindle after I started with a job due to lack of time,” said Sagar Chawla, a 27-year-old Girgaon resident. Strand Book Stall began as a book kiosk in the lounge of then-glamorous Strand Cinema in Colaba in 1948.

Another customer of Strand was browsing through the ‘New Arrivals’ in the 70-year-old shop, probably for the last time. “I want to soak in the last days of the shop. The shop is as old as I am. I cannot describe the feeling of losing such a book store,” said Ardeshir Homji, 69, who has been a loyal Strand visitor since 40 years.

The book shop staff said author Khushwant Singh once called Strand the only “personal bookshop” in India. He also said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh used to drop by often at the store during his days as the Reserve Bank of India Governor. “One should just pick up a book as memento of the store. It is the best way to give tribute to a closing book shop. The shop will always live ,” said Kini.