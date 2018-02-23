Mumbai: Iconic Kamala Nehru Park gets a new avatar

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, on Thursday, inaugurated the refurbished Kamala Nehru Park. The iconic park on Malabar Hill reopened after it had undergone restoration for 12 months. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restored the park along with the adjoining Hanging Garden, also known as Pherozeshah Mehta Garden. The BMC has also constructed a foot-over bridge that will connect both the gardens which will help citizens visit the gardens without having to cross the roadc. The civic body also beautified the iconic Old Lady’s Shoe.

“The 16,484-meter Kamala Nehru Park has been refurbished in record 12 months. The total money spent on the entire beautification project was Rs 5.33 crore,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC. The park is given a nursery rhyme theme where the walls are painted with rhymes in English, Hindi and Marathi. The BMC has also made a 408-metre walkway in the park as a viewing gallery which will offer visitors a panoramic view of the Queen’s Necklace, the barricades of which is made into an abacus for children to practice. Besides that, there will be ecological signage spread all across the park to educate children.

“There should be more and more such parks since pollution is an issue and open spaces is a problem in Mumbai. The corporation will make sure such open spaces will only increase,” said Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.