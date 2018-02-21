Mumbai: IADEA awards twelve Art teachers for ‘Excellence in Art Teaching’

Mumbai: In recognition of the extraordinary work that Art Educators are doing across India, IADEA presented “The Art Teacher Excellence Awards” to twelve Art Teachers. These awards recognised — Effective Art Teaching Techniques, Innovation in the Art Room, Instilling Creative Confidence in Students, Best Use of Elements of Art, Promoting Artistic Process in the Classroom, Collaborative Student Art Projects and for Teaching Art to Children with Special needs.

The awards were presented at the close of a two-day, first of its kind conference ’Create Change’ — A conference especially designed to meet the needs of modern education curricula that place high emphasis on creativity and innovation. Over 100 art educators

participated in the event from schools across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Madurai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Ahmedabad and other cities. The conference was held at the Piramal Art Museum in Lower Parel, Mumbai, on the 15th and 16th of February, 2018.

To conclude the event was the Award ceremony. Lekha Washington — actor and artist was emcee at the Awards ceremony and critically acclaimed artist Riyas Komu was the Chief Guest. Riyas Komu is the Co-founder of the Kochi Biennale and currently working as Director of Programmes for the Kochi Biennale Foundation, developing projects focusing on Arts Education in India. In this capacity, he has also initiated the Children’s Biennale and Students Biennale.

Close to 60 submissions from ICSC, CBSE and International boards including IGCSC and IB as well as independent Art schools have been received. Each Teacher’s submission included teaching methods, lesson learning objectives, grade level of the students who did the work, medium used, time taken to complete the project.