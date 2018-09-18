Mumbai: IAA to launch collector’s item on ‘power of print’ – a coffee table book titled ‘The Gutenberg Galaxy; full details

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will launch a coffee table book titled “The Gutenberg Galaxy” on 19th. September at the St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai.

Say IAA President Ramesh Narayan “There is perception and there is reality. Our effort is to support and cater to all our constituents. Print as a medium is doing remarkably well in India. And this coffee table book shows how creative advertising agencies have been able to use the power of print to build brands for their advertisers. The case studies and the articles by leading marketers and media agency heads will form a unique collector’s item. Add to that the panel discussion by Ashish Bhasin (Chairman & CEO – South Asia, Dentsu Aegis Network), Santosh Padhi (Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder, Taproot Dentsu) and Ajay Kakkar (CMO, Aditya Birla Capital) and the presentation by I. Venkat (Director, Eenadu) on the perspective of the Audit Bureau of Circulation and you have the perfect recipe for a great evening.”





Adds Book Launch Committee Chairman and Mancom Member IAA Abhishek Karnani ” This was been quite a remarkable journey. Reaching out to the creative community, compiling the 24 case studies, getting 14 top Marketers and Agency heads to contribute articles has been a very satisfying exercise. We are expecting a wide cross section of advertisers, agency planners and buyers and media people to attend this launch. It will have something for everyone.”

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertisers, Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. lAA is 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.