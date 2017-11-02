Mumbai: Hurt city-based musician highlights issue of lack of medical facility at gyms

Mumbai: A usual workout session at the neighbourhood gymnasium turned out to be injurious for City-based musician, Mihir Joshi, (36). Joshi who got hurt and ended up with a major fracture on his finger and accused the gymnasium authorities of having no medical facility. In fact, the staff too is not trained for medical first aid.

Joshi was working out in the gym on Monday, when a plate fell from his back on the small finger, which again was due to lack of rubber coating. “I was doing a plank exercise and had kept two 25 kilograms plate on my back which slipped because there was no rubber coating on weights. The plate fell on my small finger fracturing it,” said Joshi.

Joshi further stated there was no list of doctors with their contacts attached to this gymnasium and the trainers were not even aware of any first aid. “It was very disturbing that after the injury though, the gym did not have a single member of the staff who was well-trained in providing first-aid, nor any list of the nearest doctors,” added Joshi.

He further stated it should be made mandatory that every gym should have a list of emergency numbers like doctors, ambulances to take care of any contingency. Also, there must be at least one person properly trained in first aid at all gyms in the city. The owner of the gym was reluctant to accept the allegations at first.