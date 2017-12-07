Mumbai: Hundreds of youth come together for the clean-up drive at Chaityabhoomi
Mumbai: A group of 700 youngsters from different colleges have come together through social media like Facebook and Whatsapp for a noble cause, to keep the entire stretch of Dadar Chaityabhoomi clean and free from littering. Buddha Bhushan Shinde, a 24-year-old Mumbai University final year student doing Bachelor in Arts (BA) is the brainchild behind the clean-up drive initiative.
While speaking to Free Press Journal he remarked that for the last two months a message was been circulated with his mobile number to come and join in large number to keep the memorial place Chaityabhoomi clean which will be a real tribute to the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Also Read: Mumbai: In a first, 33-year-old transgender sets-up book stall at Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park
Shinde said, “At Chaityabhoomi at a stretch of minimum 50 metre a group of 10 to 15 people each are with garbage bags and appealing to people to throw leftover food, wrappers into it rather than littering the place. And there are 65 such groups guiding people.” He further added, “The civic corporation always makes a foolproof plan for visitors who usually visit the place in large numbers, but though after giving facilities the place is left dirty. Therefore, the nearby residents usually complain and get annoyed.
But now with the help of the BMC the volunteers of the campaign are undertaking the initiative. The garbage bags, hand gloves and masks have been provided by the municipal body. Also, after the bag is filled with waste the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) waste vehicles come for collecting the waste. The ‘Swacch Bhoomi, Chaitya Boomi’ clean-up drive initiative stepped into its second year this time. Earlier, around 200 volunteers participated, while the number of volunteers increased this year.
