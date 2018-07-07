Mumbai: Humboldt Penguin lays egg at Byculla Zoo

Mumbai: The Byculla Zoo will soon have a new member in its premises. Flipper, the four-and-a-half-year-old Humboldt penguin housed in Byculla zoo, laid an egg on Thursday after having mated with Mr Molt. Penguin eggs take 40 days to hatch, and if they things go smoothly, Flipper and Mr Molt’s nestling will be the first to be born in India, said Byculla zoo officials.

Humboldt penguins usually mate at the age of three-and-a-half. Mr Molt will turn three on July 21. Zoo officials said they will ensure that there is no interference with the parenting process at Byculla. “We will only check the weight of the newborn penguin and ensure that it gets all the nutrition it needs. We will leave the feeding to the parents,” said the senior official.