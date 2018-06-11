Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Igatpuri, services affected

MUMBAI: At least 12 long distance trains were cancelled after three coaches of a Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Nagpur was derailed near Igatpuri on Sunday morning. It took at least 12 hours for the train services to resume.

The incident took place near Igatpuri at 5:20 am on Sunday. Fortunately no passengers were injured in the incident.

Due to this, the trains leaving from Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was blocked. “The Central Railways diverted three long-distance trains via Pune-Daund-Manmad and three long distance trains via Vasai Road-Surat-Jalgaon,” said a CR official.

The CR made arrangements to attach three sleeper class coaches at Manmad and three general second class coaches at Bhusaval. The affected train (front portion and rear portion) was attached at Nasik Road and the train left the station at 9:15 am for its onward journey.