Mumbai: Hotel City Kinara case will heard by Lokayukta

Mumbai: After more than a year since the case of the fire incident at Hotel City Kinara in Kurla which claimed the lives of eight youth in October 2015 will be heard by the Lokayukta, an anti-corruption ombudsman organization in the Indian states on Tuesday. Watchdog Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation, has made an appeal that the inquiry in the case has not been conducted accurately and the compensation to the family members of the victims has not been provided.

The fire officials had declared that fire broke out due to a short circuit in the hotel while the police had reported that there was a gas leakage along with the short circuit. Four civic officials namely Rajendra Rathod, Tulsiram Waghavle, Deepak Bhurke and Vinod Chauhan from L ward were suspended for negligence.

Nicholas Almeida, member of Watchdog Foundation, said, “The families of the victims have not received a single rupee as compensation from either the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the government. The real reason for the incident is also not clear.”