Mumbai Hospitals should self-regulate: Wockhardt chief Habil Khorakiwala

Mumbai: Growing number of cases against health care sector especially hospitals have been on the rise lately. Keeping in view with Fortis and Max hospital cases, Habil Khorakiwala, chairman and founder Wockhardt said that hospitals or pharma industry must self-regulate to the extent it is possible.

Replying to The Free Press Journal, during the launch of Khorakiwala’s book ‘Odyssey of Courage’, he said, “Hospitals or pharma industry must self-regulate to the extend it is possible. More the industry will be responsible, less these kind of things will happen. Self-regulation is good for the industry and for everyone.”

Without taking sides on the Fortis and Max hospital cases, he said all sides have to be heard.

Further talking to the reporters, he added around the world, there is hardly any country where private individuals have to pay the medical bills. He stressed that the government is not taking care of the citizens and not providing the needed healthcare facilities. This is followed by regulations on private sector which is counterproductive.

If healthcare has to be made more accessible, Khorakiwala believes there must be a system for facilities like giving land to hospitals. He added there are areas where the government can work on it independently and create an ecosystem for education and healthcare. On private-public partnership (PPP) model, Khorakiwala said no one is able to get a working model under PPP mode.

Commenting on one such regulation of fixing prices of stem cells and controlling prices on various services offered by the hospitals, he said that this will dry out investment coming to hospitals. “Existing hospitals will manage and survive. But new hospitals will find an economic model that which is not viable.” He assured that if such pricing continues it will affect investment. Apart from the book release, Khorakiwala also launched an initiative ‘School of Courage’, a year-long mentorship programme for young entrepreneurs.