Mumbai: Hospital denies to hand over body of 58-year-old deceased for unpaid bills in Mira Road

Bhayandar: A private hospital in Mira Road is under scanner for allegedly refusing to hand over the body of a 58-year-old deceased to her kin, this in an apparent attempt to recover Rs 2.5 lakh to cover the bill. The incidents has been reported from Mira Road’s Thunga Hospital which, however, has termed the charge as baseless. According to them, the delay was not due to money, but to complete mandated post death formalities.

Manju Bulsara (58), a resident of Mira Road, had walked alone to the hospital on 14, February after feeling breathless and uneasy. She was admitted and two days later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. “My mother was put on ventilator for next four days, before doctors suggested tracheotomy operation which was conducted on Monday. Since we were advised that she needed to be on ventilator for some more days, we opted to shift her to a charitable hospital in Dahisar to which the doctors readily agreed. After receiving a call early Wednesday morning, we rushed to the hospital, but were informed that my mother had suffered a cardiac arrest and efforts were on to revive her. Minutes later she was declared dead,” said Ketan Bulsara.

The ordeal of the devastated family, however, did not end here. “We were refused hand over of the body, stating that confirmation of remittance of bill amounting Rs.2.5 lakh was yet to be received from the health insurance company,” alleged Ketan. At a loss, he sought the help of local corporator Suresh Khandelwal who reached the hospital but also received the same response. However, after the intervention of local media-persons and the police personnel from the Navghar police station, the hospital finally relented and released the body.

When contacted, Dr. Satish Shetty of Thunga Hospital, clarified, “There is no question of holding up the body due to non-payment of dues. Yes, there was a bit of delay, but that to only for completing all necessary formalities and paper work so as to ensure that the family gets a proper death certificate. Our deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family.” “After receiving a call, our personnel were sent to the hospital to ensure that there was no ruckus and the body was immediately and peacefully handed over to the family,” confirmed, Sr. PI Ram Bhalsingh.