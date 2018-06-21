Mumbai Horror: 28-year-old man drives around in city for 8 hours with wife’s dead body

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 28-year-old shop owner on suicide abetment charge. The 28-year-old shop owner, after finding out that his wife committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his home in Saki Naka drove for eight hours from Andheri to Borivali, and finally ended up at a government hospital.

According to Hindustan Times, the 28-year-old man has been identified as Soklaram Purohit has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The suicide came to light on June 6 when Soklaram Purohit returned home around 1.30 am and saw his wife Maniben hanging from the ceiling. After this, he put the body in his car and went to a hospital in Saki Naka, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Somehow, he managed to smuggle the body out and took it to another hospital, even there she declared dead on arrival.

Later, again, Soklaram Purohit managed to get the body out of the hospital and took it back home, and decided to take the body to hospital belonging to his community in Borivali. When he was on his way to the hospital, Purohit called his wife’s cousin, who advised him to take the body to a government hospital. And, around 9.30 am, he took the body to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where the authorities informed the police about the death.

The police then registered an accidental death report. When the police asked him why he didn’t report the suicide to police, the accused told them that he wanted to take the body to the community hospital before reporting to the police. Later, after police investigated that case, they found out that the couple used to often fight as the accused blamed his wife for not having a child. After this, police arrested the accused and changed the accidental death report to a case under section 306 of Indian Penal Code.