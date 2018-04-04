Mumbai: Homeopathy doctors on indefinite hunger strike over scrapping of bridge course

Mumbai: Over 1000 homeopathy practitioners across the country have staged an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan and are sleeping at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminals (CSMT) station at night since two days. The doctors said this strike is against the National Medical Council bill’s amendment to scrap bridging course for AYUSH doctors to practice allopathy.

On April 1, allopathy doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), gave an ultimatum to the government, threatening to observe ‘Allopathy Mukta Bharat’ against the bridge course clause.

Now, homoeopathy doctors have also upped the pressure on the government by threatening it, stating that they will take to the streets if the bridge course clause is removed from the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The union government had proposed the bridge course for the AYUSH doctors in the previous draft of the NMC Bill. But, after the standing committee on health’s recommendations, the union cabinet removed the bridge course clause from the proposed NMC Bill. It had then left it upon the state governments to decide upon the fate of the bridge course.

There are around 65,000 homeopathy doctors in the country. Homeopathy doctors work in tribal and rural areas, whereas allopathy doctors generally refrain from working there. “While providing medical treatment in rural areas, it is necessary to prescribe allopathy medicine. Homeopathy doctors provide the medical treatment to the poor,” said Dr Prakash Rane, Committee member of the All India Homeopathy doctors federation.

“When doctors call for a strike, homoeopathy doctors shoulder the responsibility of giving medical treatment to the people. So, bridge course is need of the hour. We all should come together and work towards the welfare of the patients,” said one of the doctors.