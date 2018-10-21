Mumbai: History-sheeter nabbed in Khalapur

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police arrested a chain-snatcher Fayyaz Shaikh (38) and two of his accomplices, wanted in more than 81 cases of chain-snatching and robbery from Khalapur on Saturday. Shaikh, who had given a slip to Navi Mumbai police after opening fire on them, on October 15, was arrested after the police laid a trap near Nadhal village of Khalapur district.

Sources said a Navi Mumbai crime branch team received a tipoff that Shaikh, along with two of his accomplices, had robbed two persons of their valuables in their jurisdiction. Police laid a trap near in Khalapur and intercepted the trio, who tried to escape in a stolen Wagon-R. When the trio learnt police were following them, they opened fire, to which the latter retaliated, injuring Shaikh and his accomplice Salim. However, they still tried to flee, only to be caught later.

Khalapur police filed a case against them for attempt to murder (section 307), voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (section 332), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (section 353), mischief (section 427) and common intention (section 34) of IPC and relevant section of Arms Act.

Earlier, when Shaikh gave a slip to the police, he is said to ridden a motorcycle with a pillion rider, a burqa-clad woman, and snatched chains from women. “On October 15, in Kharghar, a chain-snatching incident was reported where the burqa-clad woman had committed the crime. From CCTV footage, we recognised the rider to be Shaikh. Suspecting he would return to Gujarat, his home-town, we laid a trap near Khaniwade toll naka, Virar,” said senior inspector Shirish Pawar, Anti-Extortion Unit.

Pawar added, “At night, the team spotted a grey Xylo being driven by Shaikh. He was accompanied by wife and three-year-old son. Police chased Shaikh and trapped him near toll naka and asked him to surrender. When he didn’t abide, police fired five rounds and punctured front tyres, which made Shaikh drive on the rim and reverse the car. He rammed into the police vehicle. When the car could not go any farther, Shaikh abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot.” Police chased him for six kms and caught him.