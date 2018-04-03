Mumbai: Hike in petrol price results anger among the public

Mumbai: Petrol has remained at four-year high in this city since start of 2018, and Monday was no different from the year, as the price stood at Rs 81.69 per litre– up by 10 paisa as against Rs 81.59 per litre on Sunday– while diesel hit an all-time high of Rs 68.89 on Monday.

Public ire was evident after the fuel prices remained sky-rocketed through the first quarter of a year. People said the government must come up with a plan such as car-pooling policy or decreasing the excise duty on fuel, so that they do not suffer due to hike in petrol and diesel prices in the international market.

“The government earlier increased the price of CNG and now these as well. It should either come up with a car-pooling policy or keep a check on the ever increasing prices of diesel and petrol,” said Brijesh Dave, a Shivaji Park resident. Dave said the price of petrol and diesel always remain high in India in comparison with other countries. “It causes discontentment among the public; the government needs to tackle it by decreasing the excise on fuel,” he added.

Satish Kumar, a Malad resident who runs a CNG and petrol car, says the government does not think once before increasing the fuel prices. He said, “The government is creating problems for vehicle users by hiking the price on a daily basis. The Centre must think over it. This also leads to inflation in the market as the increase in price affects the supply of other goods and materials too.” Vivek Sathe from Vile Parle, however, said the problem was because of high demand and low supply as people are largely dependent on private transportation and consuming it in large scale.

He also said people need to bring down the consumption or deal with it as it keeps on increasing daily. “Government should also concentrate on improving public transport. If that is implemented, many people would opt for that mode rather than their own vehicles,” Sathe added. Meanwhile, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam today charged the state government for being unconcerned about the common man and their plight. “What shocks me about the BJP government is it neither has a backup plan nor is it addressing the issue. If petrol is brought under GST, it will be available at much cheaper price. Either petrol prices be brought under GST or the taxes have to be removed immediately,” Nirupam said.