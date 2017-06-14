Maharashtra SSC class 10 results: Over 193 students scored 100 per cent

Mumbai: It is a matter of relief to students and parents as a number of students scored high marks when the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results were declared on Tuesday. For the first time, an SSC student scored 100% because the board allotted 25 marks for sports, art and extra-curricular activities this year.

Over 193 students approximately in the state scored 100% marks while 796 schools in Mumbai got 100% pass results. The students got the extra four to five percent from extra-curricular activities besides the marks scored in academics. The pass percentage of Mumbai this year was 90.09%.

Students claimed that they took interest in both academics and extracurricular activities. Aboli Borse, a student of Balmohan Vidyamandir School at Dadar who scored 100%, said, “I participated in a lot of dance and art events. Also, I focused on studying on a daily basis.” Borse scored almost three to four percent marks due to this extra-curricular quota. While Shravani Dumbre, who scored 97%, said, “I got three per cent marks due to my activities in the arts quota.”

These extra marks have got students on par with CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) students when it comes to secure admissions in colleges on the basis of merit. Both parents and students hope that that they will be able to secure admissions in their preferred stream and preferred institutions.

Shruti Kane, a parent said, “Now that the marks are high, the students will be able to opt for the stream of their choice. The competition is high but it is a relief to SSC students as now they can compete with the students of other boards.”

Mira-Bhayandar

The Mira Bhayandar region registered a pass percentage of 93.51 in the SSC results declared on Tuesday.

Of 11,059 students from 129 schools in the twin-city who enrolled themselves, 11,042 appeared for the exam of which 10,325 managed to successfully clear the examinations.

While girls yet again did better with 94.97 % pass rate as against 92.23 %boys, the overall success rate of the twin-city, however, dropped marginally by 1.5% compared to last year.

As per official statistics, 3,212 students bagged distinction followed by 3,680 and 2,673 students who attained first and second class grades.

Interestingly, 42 education institutions in the region registered a success rate of 100%.