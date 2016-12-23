Mumbai: High Court directs BMC to make 2,700 waste management staff permanent

Year-end cheer for BMC cleaning staff, as High Court as asked BMC to get them all on pay roll with permanent job.

For the past many years, these cleaners were working as contract employees in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, the recent High Court directive has ordered the Civic body to make 2,700 contract cleaners permanent.

The Bombay High Court has ruled out BMC’s petition against 2,700 employees of the solid waste department, the court ruled in favour of the employees and directed the civic body to make them permanent employees.

While addressing the court, Justice Nitin Jamdar, said, “The Corporation is under a mandate to keep the city clean. Residents of the city have a fundamental right to a clean environment. This fundamental right and the mandatory duty cannot be achieved by subjugating the fundamental rights of the workers to basic human dignity. The anxiety to find innovative ways to maintain a clean city can be understood, but in a welfare state, cleanliness for one class of citizens cannot be achieved by engaging in ‘slavery’ of the others.”

Also Read: Maharashtra fishermen withdraw stir ahead of Narendra Modi visit

This employees should also get all the facilities that a permanent employee gets, for years now this employees havent got any facilities from BMC, but due to this court judgement this employees will now get all facilities from BMC.

While adding more to judgement, Justice Nitin Jamdar said, “These 2,700 workers, working round the year, provide the foundation on which the city functions. Instead of acknowledging this importance and giving them the stability of permanent tenure to improve their living conditions, the corporation, a public body, has taken advantage of its dominant position to exploit this lowest strata of the community, disregarding various welfare measures suggested by the state government.”

The court after looking at all the evidences and documents the court said that the workers who work so hard are made to work below human dignity. The court pointed out that many are migrants, with no permanent shelter, do not have access to medical treatement or even basic facilities such as washroom, toilets or washrooms. While permanent staff who work for only seven hours, get every single facility. “One does not have to go through years of such sub-human existence to complain of expoiltation,” remarked Justice Jamdar.

The BMC was implementing the “Hyderabad Model”, where contracts were given to NGOs to carry out work to help the corporation’s solid waste management staff.

The Union of the workers Kachara Vahtuk Shramik Sangh had approached the industrial court seeking to make the 2,700 workers permanent. The industrial court in 2014 held that the contracts were “bogus and sham” and directed the BMC to make the workers permanent. The corporation approached the high court to challenge the industrial court order. The court, while dismissing the corporation’s plea, admonished it for the “lengths it had gone to deprive the benefits of permanency (to the workers).”