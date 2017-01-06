Mumbai: Heritage Wadia Clock Tower, Pyao restored

Mumbai : Civic chief Ajoy Mehta inaugurated two heritage structures – the Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower located near Bazaar Gate Street and the Seth Gangadas Vijbhukhandas and Mulji Nandlal Religious and Charitable Trust Pyao at Horniman Circle Garden in Fort area on Thursday. Both the structures have been conserved and restored by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA).

The Wadia Clock Tower which was constructed in 1882 while the Pyao or the underground well was excavated in 1811. Both these structures were in an advanced need of repair so the KGA took up the project of their restoration. A budget of Rs 40 lakh was spent to restore the Wadia Clock Tower while Rs 25 lakh was spent to restore the Pyao over a period of six months by the association.