Mumbai: Heavy showers pour cold water on pollution in city

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall on Monday has also led to huge drop in pollution. While it was the heaviest rainfall recorded this year, air quality recorded its lowest levels ever in Mumbai. Incessant rains may have disrupted life in Mumbai, but it has also led to a huge drop in the Air Quality Index (AQI), the pollutant-measuring indicator, recording the lowest levels ever in Mumbai on Monday.

The AQI, which measures PM2.5 pollutant — small-sized pollutants that can enter the lungs easily and cause health hazards – stood at 13, which is the lowest AQI recorded since the monitoring and forecasting of air quality began in Mumbai in June 2015. Researchers from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which monitors pollution levels in the city, said pollution was at an all-time low.

An AQI level between 0-50 is good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, while 401 and above is severe. “Continuous rain with high wind speed has not allowed emissions to accumulate. Even if the rain stops for a day, AQI will rise only as much as 50,” said an official of SAFAR. “This is the lowest pollution level on record for the city so far.” SAFAR has a positive forecast for Tuesday as well with an AQI of 28.