Mumbai: Heavy fog catches city by surprise, trains services severely hit; see pics
Mumbai: Since early morning, Mumbaikars are witnessing heavy fog in the city. However, this heavy fog is now directly affecting road transport as well as rail transport. Reportedly, due to this heavy fog in Mumbai and its regions, Central railway trains are running late. Apparently, since morning, Central railway trains are delayed, trains are at a halt near Asangaon Railway station. Thus, in this peak hour, working people are facing problems to reach the office.
The delay in the schedule of the trains irked the commuters. The commuters reportedly, near Vasind station, started rail roko on the station. Apart from railways, road transport of Mumbai is also affected. This heavy fog has slowed down Eastern and Western Expressway transport. Due to this, Borivali-Dahisar Link Road has witnessed huge traffic jam.