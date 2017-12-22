Mumbai hawkers zone: BMC extends time for citizens to give more suggestions and objections

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given citizens one more month time, up to January 31, to give their suggestions and objections on plots (pitches) which have been demarcated for hawking. The earlier deadline set by the civic corporation was up to December 19, 2017. However, after receiving complaints from nitizens on social media sites like Twitter the civic corporation has increased the time for another one month. Nidhi Chaudhary, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of encroachment removal department stated before finalising any plan citizens participation and suggestions is utmost important. Hence, now more time they will have.

She further stated, “The response is good, people are actively giving their suggestions and also raising objections like their are objections from people residing at Hiranandani, Andheri, Kurla and other. Also they are just not opposing but at the same time helping the municipal body with alternative ideas which will be considered.”

Another civic officer who do not wish to be named stated at Hiranandani the citizen groups are concerned for the aesthetic structure defacing the beauty of the area with their hawking activity, and also claimed that hawking will create traffic congestion problem as there are narrow lanes. However, at the same time they have also suggested to have hawking activity on rotational basis or weekly market should be held for people convenience. In Hiranandani alone there are 19,00 hawking pitches.

After getting the nod recently from the state government BMC invited suggestions and objections from citizens on all hawking pitches of Mumbai demarcated in November month. BMC has identified 89,000 pitches all over Mumbai for hawkers. Chaudhary added by inviting suggestions and objections BMC will also try to bring down the number of pitches.